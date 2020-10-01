In recent trading session, PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) saw 2,334,534 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $35.62 trading at -$4.89 or -12.07% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $667.06 Million. That current trading price of PAR’s stock is at a discount of -30.52% from its 52-week high price of $46.49 and is indicating a premium of 72.94% from its 52-week low price of $9.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 260.39 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 225.66 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PAR Technology Corporation (PAR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.29 in the current quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -12.07%, in the last five days PAR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Sep 28 when the stock touched $45.34- price level, adding 20.22% to its value on the day. PAR Technology Corporation’s shares saw a change of 17.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.21% in past 5-day. PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) showed a performance of -11.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.09 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $42.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.61% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $36 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $50. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +40.37% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 1.07% for stock’s current value.

PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that PAR Technology Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +248.02% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 161.4% while that of industry is -14.5. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 19.4% in the current quarter and calculating 25.7% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $50.41 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $57.82 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $45.38 Million and $52.92 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 11.1% while estimating it to be 9.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -44.83% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 36.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18%

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 65.7% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 112 institutions for PAR Technology Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. ADW Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at PAR for having 1.47 Million shares of worth $44Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 8.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Nine Ten Capital Management LLC, which was holding about 1.42 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $42.46 Million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Baron Discovery Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 846778 shares of worth $25.34 Million or 4.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 475Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $14.22 Million in the company or a holder of 2.6% of company’s stock.