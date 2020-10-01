In last trading session, Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) saw 1,136,007 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.96 trading at -$1.2 or -6.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $511.87 Million. That closing price of MAXN’s stock is at a discount of -121.82% from its 52-week high price of $37.62 and is indicating a premium of 30.54% from its 52-week low price of $11.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.57 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.17 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.34 in the current quarter.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18 to the stock, which implies a rise of 6.13% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $18 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +6.13% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 6.13% for stock’s current value.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $165.01 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $207.05 Million in the next quarter that will end in September 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 69.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%