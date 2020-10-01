In recent trading session, Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) saw 4,103,176 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.98. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.01 trading at -$0.08 or -0.84% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $10.98 Billion. That current trading price of LUMN’s stock is at a discount of -11.29% from its 52-week high price of $11.14 and is indicating a premium of 18.48% from its 52-week low price of $8.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.7 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.94 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 6 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.84%, in the last five days LUMN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Sep 28 when the stock touched $10.44- price level, adding 4.69% to its value on the day. Lumen Technologies, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -24.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.87% in past 5-day. Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) showed a performance of -6.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 114.88 Million shares which calculate 14.47 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.69 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -3.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.8. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +37.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -30.07% for stock’s current value.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -41.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -219.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.5%

LUMN Dividends

Lumen Technologies, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 04 and November 09, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 9.91%, the share has a forward dividend of 1 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 10.29%.