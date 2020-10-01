In recent trading session, Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) saw 1,517,162 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $246.01 trading at $18.07 or 7.93% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $5.58 Billion. That current trading price of LAD’s stock is at a discount of -13.06% from its 52-week high price of $278.14 and is indicating a premium of 77.34% from its 52-week low price of $55.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 312.76 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 409.91 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $4.79 in the current quarter.

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 7.93%, in the last five days LAD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 01 when the stock touched $245.66 price level, adding 0.41% to its value on the day. Lithia Motors, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 66.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.41% in past 5-day. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) showed a performance of -5.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.52 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $273.57 to the stock, which implies a rise of 11.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $250 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $300. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +21.95% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 1.62% for stock’s current value.

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lithia Motors, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +212.03% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 20.24% while that of industry is 5.8. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 41.3% in the current quarter and calculating 39.7% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -0.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.46 Billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.49 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $3.33 Billion and $3.27 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 4% while estimating it to be 6.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 13.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.2%

LAD Dividends

Lithia Motors, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 21 and October 26, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.54%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.24 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1%.

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.52% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 105.67% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 107.3%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 416 institutions for Lithia Motors, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at LAD for having 3.32 Million shares of worth $502.88 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 14.81% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 2.4 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.7% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $363.47 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1382530 shares of worth $316.81 Million or 6.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 595.42 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $90.1 Million in the company or a holder of 2.65% of company’s stock.