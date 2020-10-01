In recent trading session, China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL) saw 3,083,588 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.32 trading at $0.14 or 6.44% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $7.29 Million. That current trading price of CCCL’s stock is at a discount of -128.88% from its 52-week high price of $5.31 and is indicating a premium of 66.38% from its 52-week low price of $0.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 362.29 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 225.6 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (CCCL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.44%, in the last five days CCCL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 01 when the stock touched $2.74-1 price level, adding 15.69% to its value on the day. China Ceramics Co., Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 13.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.05% in past 5-day. China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL) showed a performance of 22.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23.26 Million shares which calculate 0.1 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $168 to the stock, which implies a rise of 7141.38% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $168 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $168. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +7141.38% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 7141.38% for stock’s current value.

China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (CCCL) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 46.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 98.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%