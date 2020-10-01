In last trading session, Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI) saw 5,847,744 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.96. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.64 trading at -$0.16 or -20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $15.28 Million. That closing price of CEI’s stock is at a discount of -1306.25% from its 52-week high price of $9 and is indicating a premium of 28.13% from its 52-week low price of $0.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.39 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.63 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Sell while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -20%, in the last five days CEI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the stock touched $0.8348 price level, adding 23.33% to its value on the day. Camber Energy, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -66.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved 36.55% in past 5-day. Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI) showed a performance of 6.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.02 Million shares which calculate 0.39 days to cover the short interests.

Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -102.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%