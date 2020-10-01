In last trading session, Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) saw 4,942,073 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.38 trading at $0.25 or 22.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.92 Million. That closing price of AMRH’s stock is at a discount of -284.06% from its 52-week high price of $5.3 and is indicating a premium of 54.64% from its 52-week low price of $0.626. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 122.13 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 434.04 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ameri Holdings, Inc. (AMRH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 22.12%, in the last five days AMRH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the stock touched $1.4748 price level, adding 6.43% to its value on the day. Ameri Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -38.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved 25.45% in past 5-day. Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) showed a performance of 0.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 25.75 Million shares which calculate 0.06 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 805.8% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +805.8% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 805.8% for stock’s current value.

Ameri Holdings, Inc. (AMRH) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -23.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 86.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%