In recent trading session, ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) saw 2,391,166 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.07 trading at -$0.01 or -0.14% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $27.65 Billion. That current trading price of ING’s stock is at a discount of -75.95% from its 52-week high price of $12.44 and is indicating a premium of 36.07% from its 52-week low price of $4.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.71 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.93 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ING Groep N.V. (ING), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 23 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.14%, in the last five days ING remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Sep 28 when the stock touched $7.19-1 price level, adding 1.39% to its value on the day. ING Groep N.V.’s shares saw a change of -41.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.16% in past 5-day. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) showed a performance of -11.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.28 Million shares which calculate 1.48 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.73 to the stock, which implies a rise of 37.62% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.32 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.02. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +70.01% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 3.54% for stock’s current value.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 1.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.4%

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.32% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 314 institutions for ING Groep N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at ING for having 49.71 Million shares of worth $342.97 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 1.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, which was holding about 10.24 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $70.69 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard/Windsor Fund Inc. and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 10652308 shares of worth $73.5 Million or 0.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.01 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $6.99 Million in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.