In last trading session, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) saw 7,032,137 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.08 trading at $0.01 or 0.2% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.69 Billion. That closing price of HL’s stock is at a discount of -33.66% from its 52-week high price of $6.79 and is indicating a premium of 72.44% from its 52-week low price of $1.4. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.2 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.89 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.2%, in the last five days HL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the stock touched $5.17-1 price level, adding 1.74% to its value on the day. Hecla Mining Company’s shares saw a change of 49.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.63% in past 5-day. Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) showed a performance of -13.9% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.03 Million shares which calculate 1.01 days to cover the short interests.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) estimates and forecasts

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $180.39 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $201.38 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $161.53 Million and $224.94 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 11.7% while estimating it to be -10.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -44.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -226.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

HL Dividends

Hecla Mining Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 05 and November 09, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.3%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.01 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 0.32%.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.99% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 63.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 275 institutions for Hecla Mining Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at HL for having 48.52 Million shares of worth $158.65 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 9.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 48.27 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $157.83 Million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 28357912 shares of worth $156.54 Million or 5.36% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 18.23 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $100.65 Million in the company or a holder of 3.45% of company’s stock.