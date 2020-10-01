In recent trading session, Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) saw 12,782,784 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.8. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.64 trading at $0.43 or 35.95% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $57.13 Million. That current trading price of GSUM’s stock is at a discount of -52.44% from its 52-week high price of $2.5 and is indicating a premium of 85.55% from its 52-week low price of $0.237. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 147.53 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 273.94 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Gridsum Holding Inc. (GSUM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 35.95%, in the last five days GSUM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 01 when the stock touched $1.88 price level, adding 12.23% to its value on the day. Gridsum Holding Inc.’s shares saw a change of 35.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved 52.79% in past 5-day. Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) showed a performance of 80.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 188.24 Million shares which calculate 0.69 days to cover the short interests.

Gridsum Holding Inc. (GSUM) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -43.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 5.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.38% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 32.3%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 15 institutions for Gridsum Holding Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Moon Capital Management LP is the top institutional holder at GSUM for having 2.36 Million shares of worth $1.65 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 8.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 1.11 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $778.95 Thousand.