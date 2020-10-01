In recent trading session, Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) saw 1,570,881 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.46 trading at $0 or 0.14% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $50.13 Million. That current trading price of GENE’s stock is at a discount of -197.69% from its 52-week high price of $10.3 and is indicating a premium of 59.25% from its 52-week low price of $1.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 402.38 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.36 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.14%, in the last five days GENE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 01 when the stock touched $3.77-6 price level, adding 6.92% to its value on the day. Genetic Technologies Limited’s shares saw a change of 76.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.31% in past 5-day. Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) showed a performance of -12.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 594.54 Million shares which calculate 80.78 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $25.65 to the stock, which implies a rise of 641.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $25.65 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25.65. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +641.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 641.33% for stock’s current value.

Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 29.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -157.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%