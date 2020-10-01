In recent trading session, FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) saw 3,179,648 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.37 trading at $0.06 or 0.58% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $458.82 Million. That current trading price of FTAC’s stock is at a discount of -11.38% from its 52-week high price of $11.55 and is indicating a premium of 5.98% from its 52-week low price of $9.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.46 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 548.31 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.58%, in the last five days FTAC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the stock touched $10.39- price level, adding 0.38% to its value on the day. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s shares saw a change of 2.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.07% in past 5-day. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) showed a performance of 1.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.69 Million shares which calculate 0.03 days to cover the short interests.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTAC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 687.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 59.54% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 60.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 47 institutions for FinTech Acquisition Corp. III that are currently holding shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at FTAC for having 2.7 Million shares of worth $30.13 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 7.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Glazer Capital LLC, which was holding about 2.2 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $24.56 Million.

On the other hand, Merger Fund, The and WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 328770 shares of worth $3.67 Million or 0.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 168.87 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.88 Million in the company or a holder of 0.48% of company’s stock.