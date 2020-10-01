In last trading session, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) saw 1,623,686 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.74 trading at -$0.24 or -4.01% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $363.53 Million. That closing price of OVID’s stock is at a discount of -63.76% from its 52-week high price of $9.4 and is indicating a premium of 68.64% from its 52-week low price of $1.8. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 501.69 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.06 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.36 in the current quarter.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.01%, in the last five days OVID remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the stock touched $6.05-5 price level, adding 5.12% to its value on the day. Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 38.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.03% in past 5-day. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) showed a performance of -1.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.51 Million shares which calculate 3.31 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.83 to the stock, which implies a rise of 158.36% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $21. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +265.85% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 74.22% for stock’s current value.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) estimates and forecasts

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $80Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $80Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 26.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 41.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 33.28% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 56.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 78 institutions for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at OVID for having 2.91 Million shares of worth $21.48 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 5.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Consonance Capital Management LP, which was holding about 2.57 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.5% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.95 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1751364 shares of worth $12.91 Million or 3.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.18 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $8.68 Million in the company or a holder of 2.06% of company’s stock.