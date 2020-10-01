In last trading session, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) saw 119,000,000 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.86 trading at $0.73 or 34.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $132.7 Million. That closing price of NNDM’s stock is at a discount of -71.33% from its 52-week high price of $4.9 and is indicating a premium of 82.17% from its 52-week low price of $0.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.35 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.1 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.08 in the current quarter.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 34.27%, in the last five days NNDM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the stock touched $3.28-1 price level, adding 12.8% to its value on the day. Nano Dimension Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 13.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 100% in past 5-day. Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) showed a performance of 69.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 890.07 Million shares which calculate 423.84 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6 to the stock, which implies a rise of 109.79% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +109.79% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 109.79% for stock’s current value.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.2 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.4 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 71.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%