In recent trading session, Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) saw 3,017,259 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.86 trading at $0.01 or 0.27% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $31.28 Billion. That current trading price of SAN’s stock is at a discount of -137.63% from its 52-week high price of $4.42 and is indicating a premium of 4.3% from its 52-week low price of $1.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.09 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 26 analysts covering the stock, 4 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.27%, in the last five days SAN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Sep 28 when the stock touched $1.935 price level, adding 4.13% to its value on the day. Banco Santander, S.A.’s shares saw a change of -55.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.92% in past 5-day. Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) showed a performance of -15.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.09 Million shares which calculate 1.45 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.81 to the stock, which implies a rise of 51.08% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.89 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.62. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +94.62% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 1.61% for stock’s current value.

Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -3.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -17.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.37%