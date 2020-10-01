Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID) is making the first move towards flawless collaboration of Adobe Premiere Pro with Avid-based production environments for users including creators and video editors.

MediaCentral is a panel for Adobe Premiere Pro which provides lightweight software plugin enabling Premiere Pro editors to connect with their post-production news and sports workflows. The upcoming release of that software by Avid will be equipped with full support of offerings including Avid storage, team collaboration and asset management. The new integration will eliminate the need of editors to leave Adobe Premiere Pro to perform tasks like browsing, searching, accessing or editing their content and metadata.

Targeting creative community, Avid also hosted the Breaking the Content Silo Webinar on Thursday, September 24, 2020 to make them familiarized with the new integrated workflow.

The latest release integrated MediaCentral | Panel for Adobe Premiere Pro will allow original creators of digital content with an access to different features of the Avid MediaCentral platform. With the latest release of the platform, digital-first content creators will reach into the media library of linear production team including sharing projects and assets with them. It will also enable creators to collaborate with other content contributors and editors from around the world using the platform. The efforts will result in a more professional media production workflow environment. The environment will allow teams creating contents for social media, marketing and digital platforms to easily deliver or share their content using infrastructure same to that used by broadcasting teams.

Powerful creative capabilities are the need of creators and editors in the process of creating content, but the speed is also required by them to have an access to great content as quickly as possible, Head of Strategic Development at Adobe, Van Bedient said. The new release will enable them to cater all of their news and sports content production demands.