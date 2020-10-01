In recent trading session, ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) saw 1,849,582 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $12 trading at $0.9 or 8.16% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $6.01 Billion. That current trading price of ANGI’s stock is at a discount of -42.08% from its 52-week high price of $17.05 and is indicating a premium of 65.83% from its 52-week low price of $4.1. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.51 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.96 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.01 in the current quarter.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 8.16%, in the last five days ANGI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 01 when the stock touched $11.83- price level, adding 0.42% to its value on the day. ANGI Homeservices Inc.’s shares saw a change of 39.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 20.2% in past 5-day. ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) showed a performance of -17.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.28 Million shares which calculate 3.61 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.26 to the stock, which implies a rise of 35.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $19. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +58.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 0% for stock’s current value.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) estimates and forecasts

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $393.95 Million for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $358.61 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $357.36 Million and $321.51 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 10.2% while estimating it to be 11.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -55.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.1% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 128.09% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 129.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 152 institutions for ANGI Homeservices Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Luxor Capital Group, LP is the top institutional holder at ANGI for having 6.93 Million shares of worth $84.14 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 9.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 6.58 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.88% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $79.99 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Central Investment Port-Communication Services Central Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3366302 shares of worth $40.9 Million or 4.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.95 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $23.71 Million in the company or a holder of 2.63% of company’s stock.