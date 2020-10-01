In recent trading session, CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) saw 2,284,498 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.67. Company’s recent per share price level of $57.56 trading at -$0.84 or -1.44% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $75.49 Billion. That current trading price of CVS’s stock is at a discount of -33.83% from its 52-week high price of $77.03 and is indicating a premium of 9.59% from its 52-week low price of $52.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.82 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.55 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CVS Health Corporation (CVS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 28 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 20 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.32 in the current quarter.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.44%, in the last five days CVS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the stock touched $59.10- price level, adding 2.13% to its value on the day. CVS Health Corporation’s shares saw a change of -22.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.98% in past 5-day. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) showed a performance of -4.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.89 Million shares which calculate 2.5 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $80.21 to the stock, which implies a rise of 39.35% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $65 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $104. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +80.68% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 12.93% for stock’s current value.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that CVS Health Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +0.1% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 2.12% while that of industry is 1.1. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -28.3% in the current quarter and calculating -21.4% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4% from the last financial year’s standing.

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $66.54 Billion for the same. And 16 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $68.55 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $64.81 Billion and $66.89 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2.7% while estimating it to be 2.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 861.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.34%

CVS Dividends

CVS Health Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 06 and November 06, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.42%, the share has a forward dividend of 2 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 2.63%.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 79.64% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2296 institutions for CVS Health Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CVS for having 107.21 Million shares of worth $6.97 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 8.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 97.16 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.31 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 37249493 shares of worth $2.42 Billion or 2.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 27.12 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.76 Billion in the company or a holder of 2.07% of company’s stock.