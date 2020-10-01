In last trading session, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) saw 13,420,324 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.42 trading at -$0.15 or -2.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.56 Billion. That closing price of CLF’s stock is at a discount of -40.5% from its 52-week high price of $9.02 and is indicating a premium of 59.03% from its 52-week low price of $2.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.9 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.8 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.28%, in the last five days CLF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the stock touched $6.79-5 price level, adding 5.45% to its value on the day. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s shares saw a change of -23.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.37% in past 5-day. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) showed a performance of -0.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 78.95 Million shares which calculate 8.06 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.14 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -4.36% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.51 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +55.76% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -60.9% for stock’s current value.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +68.95% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -152.68% while that of industry is 14.5. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -130.3% in the current quarter and calculating -68% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 145.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.6 Billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.85 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $544.88 Million and $534.1 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 194.3% while estimating it to be 246.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -32% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -69.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -2.74%