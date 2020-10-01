For Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 48 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 42 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $7.25 in the current quarter.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.39%, in the last five days AMZN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 01 when the stock touched $3214 price level, adding 0.68% to its value on the day. Amazon.com, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 72.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.72% in past 5-day. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) showed a performance of -8.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.31 Million shares which calculate 0.45 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3708.28 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.16% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2646 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4500. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +40.96% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -17.12% for stock’s current value.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Amazon.com, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +65.05% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 38.81% while that of industry is 0.9. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 71.4% in the current quarter and calculating 36.8% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 31.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

39 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $92.43 Billion for the same. And 39 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $111.3 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $69.98 Billion and $87.44 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 32.1% while estimating it to be 27.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 115.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 15.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 36.03%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 57.69% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 67.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4038 institutions for Amazon.com, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at AMZN for having 32.97 Million shares of worth $90.97 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 6.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 27.92 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $77.02 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 12082876 shares of worth $33.33 Billion or 2.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.69 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $23.98 Billion in the company or a holder of 1.74% of company’s stock.