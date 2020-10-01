In recent trading session, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) saw 18,871,395 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.59 trading at $4.19 or 44.57% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $469.58 Million. That current trading price of AMAG’s stock is at a discount of -1.55% from its 52-week high price of $13.8 and is indicating a premium of 67.55% from its 52-week low price of $4.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 422.05 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 447.53 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 44.57%, in the last five days AMAG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 01 when the stock touched $13.80- price level, adding 1.56% to its value on the day. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 11.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved 50.28% in past 5-day. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) showed a performance of 32.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.16 Million shares which calculate 0.02 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.61 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -29.29% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +3.02% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -63.21% for stock’s current value.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +52.1% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -71.94% while that of industry is 13.7. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 100% in the current quarter and calculating 114.3% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -24.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $60.53 Million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $63.83 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $84.13 Million and $89.71 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -28.1% while estimating it to be -28.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -35.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -178.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 134.32% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 136.7%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 208 institutions for AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at AMAG for having 5.56 Million shares of worth $42.57 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 16.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Camber Capital Management LP, which was holding about 4.39 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $33.58 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2132170 shares of worth $20.37 Million or 6.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 883.21 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $6.76 Million in the company or a holder of 2.56% of company’s stock.