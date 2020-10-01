In last trading session, Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) saw 1,917,120 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $95.26 trading at $1 or 1.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.26 Billion. That closing price of THO’s stock is at a discount of -27.37% from its 52-week high price of $121.33 and is indicating a premium of 66.09% from its 52-week low price of $32.3. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.43 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 900.52 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Thor Industries, Inc. (THO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.48 in the current quarter.

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.06%, in the last five days THO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the stock touched $98.56- price level, adding 3.35% to its value on the day. Thor Industries, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 28.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.63% in past 5-day. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) showed a performance of -3.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.32 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $118.11 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.99% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $100 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $140. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +46.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 4.98% for stock’s current value.

Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Thor Industries, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +152.08% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 26.79% while that of industry is -14.1. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 60.9% in the current quarter and calculating 86.4% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 21.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.4 Billion for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.34 Billion in the next quarter that will end in January 01, 2021. Company posted $2.16 Billion and $2Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 11.2% while estimating it to be 16.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -5.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -71.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.9%

THO Dividends

Thor Industries, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between December 07 and December 11, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.7%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.6 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.83%.

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 102.45% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 106.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 474 institutions for Thor Industries, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors is the top institutional holder at THO for having 6.44 Million shares of worth $685.98 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 11.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 4.82 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $513.91 Million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Amcap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2893692 shares of worth $308.27 Million or 5.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.75 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $186.61 Million in the company or a holder of 3.17% of company’s stock.