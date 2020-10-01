In recent trading session, Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) saw 11,340,364 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.37 trading at $1.31 or 32.27% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $95.86 Million. That current trading price of ADES’s stock is at a discount of -167.6% from its 52-week high price of $14.37 and is indicating a premium of 34.45% from its 52-week low price of $3.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 152.97 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 148.7 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (ADES), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 32.27%, in the last five days ADES remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 01 when the stock touched $6.25-1 price level, adding 13.12% to its value on the day. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -48.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved 34.41% in past 5-day. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) showed a performance of 35.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.13 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15 to the stock, which implies a rise of 179.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +179.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 179.33% for stock’s current value.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (ADES) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.48 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $19.65 Million in the next quarter that will end in September 01, 2020. Company posted $15.58 Million and $19.13 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -26.3% while estimating it to be 2.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 99.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 11.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 50%