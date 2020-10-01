In last trading session, J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) saw 287,350 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.54 trading at -$0.01 or -1.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $24.18 Million. That closing price of JILL’s stock is at a discount of -292.59% from its 52-week high price of $2.12 and is indicating a premium of 42.59% from its 52-week low price of $0.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 562.88 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.45 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For J.Jill, Inc. (JILL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.48%, in the last five days JILL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 24 when the stock touched $0.5901 price level, adding 8.57% to its value on the day. J.Jill, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -52.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.91% in past 5-day. J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) showed a performance of 31.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.2 Million shares which calculate 0.64 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.64 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.52% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.64 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $0.64. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +18.52% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 18.52% for stock’s current value.

J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that J.Jill, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +7.9% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -1950% while that of industry is -20.3. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -185.7% in the current quarter and calculating -100% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -33.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $132.2 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $142.8 Million in the next quarter that will end in January 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -525.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 78.29% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 84.3%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 93 institutions for J.Jill, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at JILL for having 935.42 Thousand shares of worth $647.31 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 2.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 494.56 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.1% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $342.23 Thousand.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 318038 shares of worth $181.79 Thousand or 0.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 217.24 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $150.33 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.48% of company’s stock.