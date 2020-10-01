In last trading session, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) saw 1,015,160 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.86. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.92 trading at $0.73 or 4.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $533.45 Million. That closing price of BCLI’s stock is at a discount of -1.65% from its 52-week high price of $17.2 and is indicating a premium of 78.84% from its 52-week low price of $3.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 345.2 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 542.74 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.26 in the current quarter.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.51%, in the last five days BCLI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the stock touched $17.08- price level, adding 0.94% to its value on the day. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 295.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 21.03% in past 5-day. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) showed a performance of 35.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.83 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +18.2% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 18.2% for stock’s current value.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -9.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -52.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%