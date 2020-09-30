Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has a beta value of 0.97 and has seen 574,287 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.48 Billion, closed the recent trade at $33.82 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 0.71% during that session. The HIW stock price is -56% off its 52-week high price of $52.76 and 25.78% above the 52-week low of $25.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 873.6 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 757.96 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.32.

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) trade information

Sporting 0.71% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 28 when the HIW stock price touched $34.72- or saw a rise of 2.13%. Year-to-date, Highwoods Properties, Inc. shares have moved -30.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) have changed -9.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.38 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $44, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $37 while the price target rests at a high of $50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +47.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.4% from current levels.

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Highwoods Properties, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 8.41%, compared to -3.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 18.5% and -48.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +1%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -20.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8%.

HIW Dividends

Highwoods Properties, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 27 and October 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.92 at a share yield of 5.63%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.91%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.79% with a share float percentage of 102.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Highwoods Properties, Inc. having a total of 416 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.93 Million shares worth more than $557.41 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 11.46 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $427.96 Million and represent 11.03% of shares outstanding.