Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 1,357,959 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $235.21 Billion, closed the recent trade at $492.12 per share which meant it gained $2.79 on the day or 0.57% during that session. The ADBE stock price is -9.1% off its 52-week high price of $536.88 and 48.16% above the 52-week low of $255.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.78 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.02 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Adobe Inc. (ADBE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 27 have rated it as a Hold, with 18 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.66.

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) trade information

Sporting 0.57% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the ADBE stock price touched $495.48 or saw a rise of 0.47%. Year-to-date, Adobe Inc. shares have moved 49.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) have changed -4.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.97 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $557.85, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.36% from current levels. The projected low price target is $500 while the price target rests at a high of $600. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +21.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.6% from current levels.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Adobe Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +53.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.79%, compared to 0.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 16.2% and 14.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +14.6%.

21 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.36 Billion for the current quarter. 19 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.51 Billion for the next quarter concluding in February 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.99 Billion and $3.09 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.3% for the current quarter and 13.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +62.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +7.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.42%.

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.1% with a share float percentage of 89.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Adobe Inc. having a total of 2437 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 39.55 Million shares worth more than $17.21 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 38.07 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.57 Billion and represent 7.94% of shares outstanding.