Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) has a beta value of 1.43 and has seen 5,472,176 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $145.57 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.19 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 28.27% during that session. The TOUR stock price is -185.71% off its 52-week high price of $3.4 and 39.08% above the 52-week low of $0.725. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 71.37 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 360.12 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) trade information

Sporting 28.27% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the TOUR stock price touched $1.23 or saw a rise of 0.83%. Year-to-date, Tuniu Corporation shares have moved -51.6%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 41.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) have changed 12.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 141.59 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.39.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $24.95 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.99 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $64.13 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -61.1% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -280.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -0.01%.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.5% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.92% with a share float percentage of 22.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tuniu Corporation having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. with over 6.11 Million shares worth more than $7.51 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. held 4.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 3.09 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.8 Million and represent 2.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.12% shares in the company for having 148809 shares of worth $125.25 Thousand while later fund manager owns 99.65 Thousand shares of worth $122.57 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.