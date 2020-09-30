MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) has a beta value of 1.3 and has seen 989,058 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $236.48 Million, closed the last trade at $4.05 per share which meant it gained $0.48 on the day or 13.45% during that session. The MICT stock price is -108.64% off its 52-week high price of $8.45 and 90.62% above the 52-week low of $0.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.01 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.31 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MICT, Inc. (MICT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) trade information

Sporting 13.45% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the MICT stock price touched $5.27-2 or saw a rise of 23.15%. Year-to-date, MICT, Inc. shares have moved 354.9%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) have changed -17.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 479.96 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 366.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 48.15% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +48.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 48.15% from current levels.

MICT, Inc. (MICT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +51.8% .