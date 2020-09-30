Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) has a beta value of 1.45 and has seen 351,965 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $190.28 Million, closed the last trade at $8.31 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -1.77% during that session. The AJX stock price is -92.06% off its 52-week high price of $15.96 and 52.35% above the 52-week low of $3.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 243.9 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 110.95 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.23.

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) trade information

Despite being -1.77% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 28 when the AJX stock price touched $9.81-1 or saw a rise of 15.33%. Year-to-date, Great Ajax Corp. shares have moved -43.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) have changed -11.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 440.47 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.97.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 44.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +56.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 32.37% from current levels.

Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Great Ajax Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +30.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -50.33%, compared to -18.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -36.1% and -22.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -19%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $13.9 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $14.79 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $15.32 Million and $13.72 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -9.2% for the current quarter and 7.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +31.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +12.4% .

AJX Dividends

Great Ajax Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 03 and November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.68 at a share yield of 8.04%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 8.59%.

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.52% with a share float percentage of 82.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Great Ajax Corp. having a total of 130 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 3.57 Million shares worth more than $32.86 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 15.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.15 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.77 Million and represent 9.37% of shares outstanding.