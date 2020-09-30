Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,860,272 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.49 Billion, closed the recent trade at $31.54 per share which meant it gained $1.86 on the day or 6.25% during that session. The GOOS stock price is -42.96% off its 52-week high price of $45.09 and 58.97% above the 52-week low of $12.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.19 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.12 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) trade information

Sporting 6.25% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the GOOS stock price touched $33.29- or saw a rise of 6.37%. Year-to-date, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. shares have moved -13.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) have changed 23.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.67 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.74.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.06, which means that the shares’ value could jump -7.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.79 while the price target rests at a high of $40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +26.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -49.94% from current levels.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 28.57%.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 111.17% with a share float percentage of 111.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Canada Goose Holdings Inc. having a total of 258 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 10.72 Million shares worth more than $248.44 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 18.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 4.43 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $102.69 Million and represent 7.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Opportunity Port and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Advantage Port. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.19% shares in the company for having 3661007 shares of worth $84.83 Million while later fund manager owns 3.66 Million shares of worth $84.82 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 6.19% of company’s outstanding stock.