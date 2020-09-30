Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) has a beta value of 0.43 and has seen 267,223 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.53 Billion, closed the last trade at $31.59 per share which meant it gained $1.55 on the day or 5.16% during that session. The AZRE stock price is -4.53% off its 52-week high price of $33.02 and 63.44% above the 52-week low of $11.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 120.05 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 77.52 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) trade information

Sporting 5.16% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the AZRE stock price touched $32.68- or saw a rise of 3.34%. Year-to-date, Azure Power Global Limited shares have moved 151.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) have changed 26.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 35.94 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.46.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27.8, which means that the shares’ value could jump -12% from current levels. The projected low price target is $23 while the price target rests at a high of $38. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +20.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -27.19% from current levels.

Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Azure Power Global Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +106.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -21.28%, compared to 15% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 24% and 59.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +22.4%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $44.1 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $47.87 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $40.3 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 9.4% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +7.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +47.1% .

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.56% with a share float percentage of 96.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Azure Power Global Limited having a total of 37 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec with over 24.26 Million shares worth more than $387.18 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec held 50.7% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 3.21 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $51.16 Million and represent 6.7% of shares outstanding.