Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 1,849,612 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.12 Billion, closed the last trade at $8.74 per share which meant it lost -$0.55 on the day or -5.92% during that session. The ATI stock price is -176.55% off its 52-week high price of $24.17 and 43.36% above the 52-week low of $4.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.94 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.74 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.1. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.61.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) trade information

Despite being -5.92% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 28 when the ATI stock price touched $9.77-1 or saw a rise of 10.54%. Year-to-date, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated shares have moved -57.7%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) have changed 1.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.58 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.42% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +71.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -8.47% from current levels.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +2.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -161.16%, compared to 58.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -284.8% and -197.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -26.2%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $627.1 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $676.16 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.02 Billion and $1.02 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -38.4% for the current quarter and -33.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +151.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +11.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -3%.