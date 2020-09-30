Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has a beta value of 0.56 and has seen 2,640,606 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.26 Billion, closed the recent trade at $17.75 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 0.94% during that session. The MPW stock price is -36.85% off its 52-week high price of $24.29 and 30.42% above the 52-week low of $12.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.58 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.76 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.26.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) trade information

Sporting 0.94% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the MPW stock price touched $17.90- or saw a rise of 0.75%. Year-to-date, Medical Properties Trust, Inc. shares have moved -15.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) have changed -4.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.64 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.3.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.31, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19 while the price target rests at a high of $23. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +29.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.04% from current levels.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) estimates and forecasts

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $315.27 Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $322.77 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $224.76 Million and $256.44 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 40.3% for the current quarter and 25.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +24.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -68.6%.

MPW Dividends

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 29 and November 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.08 at a share yield of 6.14%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 6.45%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.31% with a share float percentage of 85.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Medical Properties Trust, Inc. having a total of 694 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 75.89 Million shares worth more than $1.43 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 61.29 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.15 Billion and represent 11.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.47% shares in the company for having 23652954 shares of worth $405.41 Million while later fund manager owns 15.05 Million shares of worth $282.99 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.85% of company’s outstanding stock.