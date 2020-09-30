Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has a beta value of 1.2 and has seen 865,387 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.38 Billion, closed the last trade at $33.29 per share which meant it lost -$0.6 on the day or -1.77% during that session. The JBL stock price is -32.77% off its 52-week high price of $44.2 and 47.04% above the 52-week low of $17.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.36 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.14 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Jabil Inc. (JBL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.22.

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) trade information

Despite being -1.77% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Sep 24 when the JBL stock price touched $35.14- or saw a rise of 5.26%. Year-to-date, Jabil Inc. shares have moved -19.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) have changed -5.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.29 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $43.78, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.51% from current levels. The projected low price target is $38 while the price target rests at a high of $50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +50.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.15% from current levels.

Jabil Inc. (JBL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Jabil Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +35.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.69%, compared to 18.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 16.2% and 72% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.5%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.04 Billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.29 Billion for the next quarter concluding in February 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $7.51 Billion and $6.13 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -6.2% for the current quarter and 2.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +168.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +32.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.5%.

JBL Dividends

Jabil Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between December 15 and December 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.32 at a share yield of 0.94%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.21%.

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.48% with a share float percentage of 100.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jabil Inc. having a total of 512 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 22.61 Million shares worth more than $725.21 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 15.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 15.41 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $494.4 Million and represent 10.24% of shares outstanding.