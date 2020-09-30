Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:WSG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 74,666 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $255.19 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.34 per share which meant it gained $0.54 on the day or 30% during that session. The WSG stock price is -107.27% off its 52-week high price of $4.85 and 41.88% above the 52-week low of $1.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 39.46 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 88.6 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (WSG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:WSG) trade information

Sporting 30% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the WSG stock price touched $2.45 or saw a rise of 6.12%. Year-to-date, Wanda Sports Group Company Limited shares have moved -6.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:WSG) have changed 6.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 129.98 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.47.

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (WSG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Wanda Sports Group Company Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -22.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -106.94%, compared to 6.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 65.4% and 700% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -54.3%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $68.9 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $150.65 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $275.85 Million and $255.48 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -75% for the current quarter and -41% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -633.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.63%.

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:WSG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.54% with a share float percentage of 18.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wanda Sports Group Company Limited having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are DG Capital Management, LLC with over 1.18 Million shares worth more than $2.48 Million. As of June 29, 2020, DG Capital Management, LLC held 4.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Madison Avenue Partners, LP, with the holding of over 532.72 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.12 Million and represent 1.9% of shares outstanding.