Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 304,132 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $163.14 Million, closed the recent trade at $7.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -0.63% during that session. The ETON stock price is -17.37% off its 52-week high price of $9.12 and 67.82% above the 52-week low of $2.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 569.27 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 476.55 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) trade information

Despite being -0.63% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 25 when the ETON stock price touched $8.70-9 or saw a rise of 9.77%. Year-to-date, Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 9.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) have changed 9.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 792.74 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +131.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 54.44% from current levels.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +90.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.65%, compared to 14.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 10.7% and -46.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +333.8%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +51.2%.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.1% with a share float percentage of 34.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Opaleye Management Inc. with over 3.64 Million shares worth more than $19.84 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Opaleye Management Inc. held 17.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AWM Investment Company, Inc., with the holding of over 802.62 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.37 Million and represent 3.83% of shares outstanding.