SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 1,445,168 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $218.82 Million, closed the last trade at $13.26 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 2% during that session. The SSSS stock price is -12.44% off its 52-week high price of $14.91 and 72.85% above the 52-week low of $3.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 938.72 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 732.68 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.43.

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) trade information

Sporting 2% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the SSSS stock price touched $13.69- or saw a rise of 3.11%. Year-to-date, SuRo Capital Corp. shares have moved 102.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) have changed -4.6%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.21 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.61% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $16. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +20.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 13.12% from current levels.

SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SuRo Capital Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +128.79% over the past 6 months, compared to -23.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -42.7% and 1433.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -26.5%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +63.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -32.5% .

SSSS Dividends

SuRo Capital Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 04 and November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.6 at a share yield of 4.62%.