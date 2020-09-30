Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) has a beta value of 0.77 and has seen 2,074,933 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.56 Billion, closed the last trade at $12.7 per share which meant it lost -$1.09 on the day or -7.9% during that session. The AZUL stock price is -250.79% off its 52-week high price of $44.55 and 58.27% above the 52-week low of $5.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.29 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.17 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Azul S.A. (AZUL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.02.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Azul S.A. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +24.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -345.25%, compared to -42.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -210.9% and -168.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -63%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -274.5% .

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.4% with a share float percentage of 40.4%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Azul S.A. having a total of 140 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 4.05 Million shares worth more than $45.3 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Capital Research Global Investors held 3.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Federated Hermes, Inc., with the holding of over 3.12 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $34.89 Million and represent 2.84% of shares outstanding.