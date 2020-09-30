VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,100,993 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.5 Billion, closed the recent trade at $23.82 per share which meant it gained $0.43 on the day or 1.84% during that session. The VICI stock price is -20.7% off its 52-week high price of $28.75 and 58.65% above the 52-week low of $9.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.65 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.55 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.34.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) trade information

Sporting 1.84% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 28 when the VICI stock price touched $24.34- or saw a rise of 2.03%. Year-to-date, VICI Properties Inc. shares have moved -6.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) have changed 3.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 35.25 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.75.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.19, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.95% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22 while the price target rests at a high of $33. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +38.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -7.64% from current levels.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that VICI Properties Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +40.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.46%, compared to -3.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 9.7% and 104.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +28.9%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $308.69 Million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $330.92 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $222.51 Million and $237.54 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 38.7% for the current quarter and 39.3% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -12.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.3%.

VICI Dividends

VICI Properties Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 30 and November 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.32 at a share yield of 5.46%.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 116.54% with a share float percentage of 116.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VICI Properties Inc. having a total of 499 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cohen & Steers Inc. with over 59.61 Million shares worth more than $1.2 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Cohen & Steers Inc. held 11.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 58.32 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.18 Billion and represent 10.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Capital Income Builder, Inc. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.39% shares in the company for having 18076973 shares of worth $314.9 Million while later fund manager owns 14.2 Million shares of worth $286.71 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.66% of company’s outstanding stock.