Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) has a beta value of 4.22 and has seen 853,933 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.55 Billion, closed the last trade at $28.74 per share which meant it gained $1.95 on the day or 7.28% during that session. The MCRB stock price is -14.82% off its 52-week high price of $33 and 91.23% above the 52-week low of $2.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 568.5 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.96 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) trade information

Sporting 7.28% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the MCRB stock price touched $29.46- or saw a rise of 2.44%. Year-to-date, Seres Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 733.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) have changed 17.4%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.59 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.55.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $33.21, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.55% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24 while the price target rests at a high of $42. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +46.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -16.49% from current levels.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB) estimates and forecasts

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.27 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.54 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $7.03 Million and $7.62 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3.4% for the current quarter and -1.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +48.9% .

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.15% with a share float percentage of 89.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Seres Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 120 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Flagship Pioneering Inc. with over 21.57 Million shares worth more than $102.68 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Flagship Pioneering Inc. held 28.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 12.48 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $59.4 Million and represent 16.36% of shares outstanding.