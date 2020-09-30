Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has a beta value of 1.73 and has seen 1,131,902 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.04 Billion, closed the last trade at $16.89 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.3% during that session. The NKTR stock price is -69.33% off its 52-week high price of $28.6 and 19.3% above the 52-week low of $13.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.29 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 914.58 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.71.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) trade information

Sporting 0.3% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 23 when the NKTR stock price touched $20.10- or saw a rise of 15.97%. Year-to-date, Nektar Therapeutics shares have moved -21.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) have changed -11.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.8 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.36, which means that the shares’ value could jump 85.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17 while the price target rests at a high of $80. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +373.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.65% from current levels.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nektar Therapeutics shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 15.08%, compared to 16.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -26.8% and -29.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +29.1%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $28.36 Million for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $22.96 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $29.22 Million and $33.86 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -2.9% for the current quarter and -32.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -42.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -166.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -7.3%.