China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI) has a beta value of 0.48 and has seen 1,089,095 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.13 Million, closed the last trade at $0.37 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -2.01% during that session. The CPHI stock price is -278.38% off its 52-week high price of $1.4 and 43.24% above the 52-week low of $0.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 232.03 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 773.85 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI) trade information

Despite being -2.01% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the CPHI stock price touched $0.4144 or saw a rise of 11.32%. Year-to-date, China Pharma Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 55.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI) have changed -8.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 125.43 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1116.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.5 while the price target rests at a high of $4.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1116.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1116.22% from current levels.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +12.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -92.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 49.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.33% with a share float percentage of 4.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with China Pharma Holdings, Inc. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 838.08 Thousand shares worth more than $558.41 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 235Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $156.58 Thousand and represent 0.54% of shares outstanding.