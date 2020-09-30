Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 720,666 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.38 Billion, closed the last trade at $12.83 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 2.15% during that session. The PVG stock price is -13.41% off its 52-week high price of $14.55 and 68.43% above the 52-week low of $4.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.11 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.37 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.06.

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) trade information

Sporting 2.15% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 23 when the PVG stock price touched $13.09- or saw a rise of 1.99%. Year-to-date, Pretium Resources Inc. shares have moved 15.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) have changed 0.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.4 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.19, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.95 while the price target rests at a high of $17.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +36.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -30.24% from current levels.

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +116.7% .

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.21% with a share float percentage of 75.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pretium Resources Inc. having a total of 234 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 18.11 Million shares worth more than $152.15 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 9.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc., with the holding of over 12.49 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $104.92 Million and represent 6.68% of shares outstanding.