Neurotrope, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) has a beta value of 1.95 and has seen 31,198 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.62 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.32 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 17.76% during that session. The NTRP stock price is -191.67% off its 52-week high price of $3.85 and 52.27% above the 52-week low of $0.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 73.23 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 199.46 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Neurotrope, Inc. (NTRP) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Neurotrope, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) trade information

Sporting 17.76% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the NTRP stock price touched $1.48 or saw a rise of 12.16%. Year-to-date, Neurotrope, Inc. shares have moved 32.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Neurotrope, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) have changed 20.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 156.5 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.78.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1, which means that the shares’ value could jump -24.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1 while the price target rests at a high of $1. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -24.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -24.24% from current levels.

Neurotrope, Inc. (NTRP) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +40.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +14.9%.