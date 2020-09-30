The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has a beta value of 1.56 and has seen 1,841,811 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.4 Billion, closed the recent trade at $17.24 per share which meant it gained $0.53 on the day or 3.17% during that session. The GPS stock price is -10.15% off its 52-week high price of $18.99 and 69.49% above the 52-week low of $5.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.35 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.74 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The Gap, Inc. (GPS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.1. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 15 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.25.

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) trade information

Sporting 3.17% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the GPS stock price touched $17.45- or saw a rise of 0.74%. Year-to-date, The Gap, Inc. shares have moved -2.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) have changed -1.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 31.52 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.95, which means that the shares’ value could jump -1.68% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $28. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +62.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -65.2% from current levels.

The Gap, Inc. (GPS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Gap, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +137.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -209.14%, compared to -20.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -52.8% and -48.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -17.1%.

19 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.73 Billion for the current quarter. 19 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.47 Billion for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $4Billion and $4.67 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -6.8% for the current quarter and -4.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -62.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -12.9%.

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 44.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.54% with a share float percentage of 114.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Gap, Inc. having a total of 612 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 28.52 Million shares worth more than $359.98 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Dodge & Cox Inc held 7.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 27.66 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $349.1 Million and represent 7.4% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Parnassus Endeavor Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.02% shares in the company for having 18757300 shares of worth $236.72 Million while later fund manager owns 10.5 Million shares of worth $132.51 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.81% of company’s outstanding stock.