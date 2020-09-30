Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,139,346 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.86 Billion, closed the recent trade at $14.16 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 1.58% during that session. The ARCC stock price is -36.51% off its 52-week high price of $19.33 and 44.21% above the 52-week low of $7.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.95 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.15 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.38.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) trade information

Sporting 1.58% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the ARCC stock price touched $14.22- or saw a rise of 0.28%. Year-to-date, Ares Capital Corporation shares have moved -23.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) have changed -4.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.36 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.91, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.36% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $17. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +20.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -1.13% from current levels.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ares Capital Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +29.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -16.4%, compared to -17.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -20.8% and -15.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.7%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $346.89 Million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $350.67 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $387Million and $386Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -10.4% for the current quarter and -9.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +4.42% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -16.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -2%.

ARCC Dividends

Ares Capital Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between October 28 and November 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.6 at a share yield of 11.48%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 9.61%.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.16% with a share float percentage of 36.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ares Capital Corporation having a total of 580 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 9.65 Million shares worth more than $139.42 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 2.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, with the holding of over 7.73 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $111.64 Million and represent 1.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-BDC Income ETF and Lord Abbett Securities Trust-Value Opportunities Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.53% shares in the company for having 2250655 shares of worth $31.73 Million while later fund manager owns 1.33 Million shares of worth $18.79 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.32% of company’s outstanding stock.