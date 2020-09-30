Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 906,023 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.8 Billion, closed the last trade at $34.9 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -0.31% during that session. The MMP stock price is -90.49% off its 52-week high price of $66.48 and 36.91% above the 52-week low of $22.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.89 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.23 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 20 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) trade information

Despite being -0.31% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 23 when the MMP stock price touched $36.30- or saw a rise of 3.86%. Year-to-date, Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. shares have moved -44.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.1%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) have changed -10.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.22 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $51.9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 48.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $44 while the price target rests at a high of $64. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +83.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 26.07% from current levels.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -24.79%, compared to -11.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -28.6% and -23.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.8%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +3.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -23.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -0.4%.

MMP Dividends

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 29 and November 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 4.11 at a share yield of 11.74%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 5.76%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.08% with a share float percentage of 66.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. having a total of 689 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC with over 10.97 Million shares worth more than $473.49 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC held 4.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 10.66 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $460.15 Million and represent 4.74% of shares outstanding.