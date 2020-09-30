Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has a beta value of 1.15 and has seen 986,889 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.25 Billion, closed the last trade at $323.67 per share which meant it gained $4.94 on the day or 1.55% during that session. The LULU stock price is -23.55% off its 52-week high price of $399.9 and 60.19% above the 52-week low of $128.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.77 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.98 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 33 have rated it as a Hold, with 19 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.85.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) trade information

Sporting 1.55% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 23 when the LULU stock price touched $331.85 or saw a rise of 2.46%. Year-to-date, Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares have moved 39.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) have changed -14.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.13 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.58.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $371.1, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $228 while the price target rests at a high of $450. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +39.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -29.56% from current levels.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +70.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -10.55%, compared to -31.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -11.5% and 3.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +4%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +24.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +34.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.24%.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.21% with a share float percentage of 90.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lululemon Athletica Inc. having a total of 1022 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 18.72 Million shares worth more than $5.84 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 14.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 10.71 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.34 Billion and represent 8.57% of shares outstanding.