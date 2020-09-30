Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 741,687 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.04 Billion, closed the last trade at $29.54 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -0.54% during that session. The CCC stock price is -2.88% off its 52-week high price of $30.39 and 49.22% above the 52-week low of $15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 831.18 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.01 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Clarivate Plc (CCC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.14.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) trade information

Despite being -0.54% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the CCC stock price touched $30.30- or saw a rise of 2.49%. Year-to-date, Clarivate Plc shares have moved 75.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) have changed 2.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.41 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.39.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.3% from current levels. The projected low price target is $26 while the price target rests at a high of $35. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +18.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -11.98% from current levels.

Clarivate Plc (CCC) estimates and forecasts

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $296.45 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $323.93 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $243Million and $255.01 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 22% for the current quarter and 27% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +30.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.9%.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.51% with a share float percentage of 91.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Clarivate Plc having a total of 157 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 59.7 Million shares worth more than $1.33 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 15.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 28.41 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $634.33 Million and represent 7.33% of shares outstanding.